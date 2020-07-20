Csenge Advisory Group Has $250,000 Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Novartis were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 10.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NVS opened at $88.17 on Monday. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $69.18 and a fifty-two week high of $99.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.07. The firm has a market cap of $201.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.19. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 24.97%. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.00.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

