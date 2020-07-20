iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Holdings Boosted by Heron Financial Group LLC

Heron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for 3.2% of Heron Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $3,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,063.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 199.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 43,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,404,000 after acquiring an additional 29,210 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $214.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $204.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.80. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $129.54 and a 52-week high of $226.23.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

