Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Heron Financial Group LLC

Heron Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 4.4% of Heron Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,314,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,109,000 after acquiring an additional 417,995 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,566,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,091,000 after buying an additional 1,276,814 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,826,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,989,000 after buying an additional 702,870 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20,857.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,485,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,010,000 after buying an additional 6,455,033 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,211,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,516 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $295.55 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $200.55 and a twelve month high of $311.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.85.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

