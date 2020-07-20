Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Bought by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,279 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,982 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,941 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,343 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

In other Juniper Networks news, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 22,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $542,088.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,016. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $23.77 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.96. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.39.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura Securities decreased their price objective on Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Nomura boosted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.62.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.