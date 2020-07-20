Heron Financial Group LLC Buys 19,051 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Heron Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 237,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,051 shares during the quarter. Invesco Preferred ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Heron Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $3,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGX. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 183.2% during the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 206,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 133,293 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $406,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 63.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 914,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,913,000 after purchasing an additional 356,678 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $416,000. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $384,000.

Shares of PGX stock opened at $14.43 on Monday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $15.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.25.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

