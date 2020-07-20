Vident Investment Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 279.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 23,342 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,081,000 after purchasing an additional 62,300 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1,014.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 8,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

In other news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 18,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $1,417,572.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,443.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EXPD opened at $79.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.77. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12-month low of $52.55 and a 12-month high of $81.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.77.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cowen reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.25.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.