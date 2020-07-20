Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Decreases Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lowered its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,109 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APH. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,996,714 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,748,880,000 after buying an additional 1,210,513 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Amphenol by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,822,505 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,007,383,000 after buying an additional 234,418 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Amphenol by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,099,623 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,093,082,000 after buying an additional 770,357 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,025,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $584,885,000 after buying an additional 32,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,491,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $473,112,000 after buying an additional 331,959 shares in the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on APH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Amphenol from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Amphenol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Amphenol from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Loop Capital started coverage on Amphenol in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.40.

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.22, for a total value of $706,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Luc Walter sold 80,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total transaction of $7,931,058.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 124,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,310,715.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 469,082 shares of company stock worth $48,535,741. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:APH opened at $102.02 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.49 and a 200 day moving average of $93.28. The company has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.27. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $63.05 and a 1-year high of $110.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 26.74%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

