Vident Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,822 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Werner Enterprises worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. 62.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.93.

In other news, COO H Marty Nordlund sold 3,000 shares of Werner Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $130,860.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,866,531.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Clarence L. Werner sold 14,130,523 shares of Werner Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $579,351,443.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,141,411 shares of company stock worth $579,823,515. Corporate insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises stock opened at $45.23 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.90. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.99 and a twelve month high of $46.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $592.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Werner Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

