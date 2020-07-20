Vident Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 229.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 20,362 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 7,571 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 3.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,734,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $109,225,000 after purchasing an additional 62,336 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 4.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 370,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,328,000 after purchasing an additional 14,090 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 10.6% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 32,281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

TEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.15.

TEL stock opened at $85.58 on Monday. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $101.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.12 and its 200 day moving average is $80.90. The company has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

