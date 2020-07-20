Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Takes $3.86 Million Position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Posted by on Jul 20th, 2020

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 64,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,863,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 306.4% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,570,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445,937 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $223,480,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 27,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,031 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth $27,604,000. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth $57,035,000. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $58.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.46. Realty Income Corp has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $84.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.39). Realty Income had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $414.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Realty Income Corp will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a aug 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.2335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.34%.

O has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Realty Income from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.93.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Realty Income (NYSE:O)

