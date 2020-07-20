Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Raised by Stephenson National Bank & Trust

Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 137.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 230.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,035 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 16,074 shares in the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 17.0% in the second quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 41,364 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.3% in the second quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,938 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the second quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 21,398 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $202.88 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $130.78 and a 12-month high of $216.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,538.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $197.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Microsoft from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.64.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

