Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Buys 440 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,928 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.4% of Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 6.5% during the second quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,539 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,500 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 26.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 230.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,035 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 16,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 17.0% during the second quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 41,364 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $202.88 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $130.78 and a 1-year high of $216.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,538.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $197.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.64.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.