Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Has $16.68 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,961 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 10.0% of Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $12,315,435,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter worth $328,820,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,849,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771,223 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Microsoft by 22.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,404,917 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,479,739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,889,017 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,451,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $202.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,538.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.60. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $130.78 and a twelve month high of $216.38.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $198.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub cut Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.64.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

