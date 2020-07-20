Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Invests $50,000 in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Posted by on Jul 20th, 2020

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,790,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,565,000 after buying an additional 473,474 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 49.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,383,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,932,000 after buying an additional 787,617 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $140,743,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 35.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,550,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,506,000 after buying an additional 402,856 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4,538.6% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,235,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,157,000 after buying an additional 1,209,086 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $93.64 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.30. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $83.21 and a 12 month high of $93.68.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

