Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 400 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 69.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,531,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,331,268,000 after buying an additional 43,318 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,358,009 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $440,090,000 after acquiring an additional 16,046 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 78.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 824,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $267,195,000 after purchasing an additional 362,049 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 655,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $212,272,000 after purchasing an additional 51,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at $210,646,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

DPZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $333.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $345.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.83.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $390.22 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $220.90 and a 12 month high of $422.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $381.89 and its 200 day moving average is $340.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.37.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.62 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $1,925,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Kevin Vasconi sold 4,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.60, for a total value of $1,732,555.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,146,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,675 shares of company stock worth $9,712,930. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

