Trust Co. of Vermont Reduces Stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its holdings in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FISV. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 10.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 21,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth $4,138,000. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at $777,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at $40,000. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 11,496 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $1,252,374.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,154,209.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total transaction of $398,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,870.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 407,996 shares of company stock valued at $42,682,859 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Fiserv from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.16.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $102.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $68.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fiserv Inc has a fifty-two week low of $73.50 and a fifty-two week high of $125.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.65.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

