Trust Co. of Vermont Reduces Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its stake in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WEC. CSFB reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $97.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.22.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total value of $104,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

WEC stock opened at $90.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.84. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 52 week low of $68.01 and a 52 week high of $109.53. The company has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.17.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.6325 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.67%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

