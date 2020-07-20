Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 1,179 Shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 36.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Metlife were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Sarl purchased a new position in shares of Metlife in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Metlife in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Metlife during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pinnacle Bank increased its stake in shares of Metlife by 318.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metlife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 74.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Metlife stock opened at $38.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Metlife Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.28. The stock has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.77.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. Metlife had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 12.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Metlife’s payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MET. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Metlife from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Metlife from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Metlife from $59.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Metlife in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Metlife from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Metlife has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.88.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

