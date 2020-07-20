American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) Shares Purchased by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in American International Group were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in American International Group by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in American International Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 70,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AIG shares. William Blair lowered shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on American International Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of American International Group from $45.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.23.

Shares of AIG opened at $32.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.46. American International Group Inc has a 12-month low of $16.07 and a 12-month high of $58.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.60.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.72). American International Group had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American International Group Inc will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

