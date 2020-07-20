San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Purchases Shares of 1,252 Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $916,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,576,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Westhampton Capital LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,115,000. 0.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Shares of CARR opened at $26.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Carrier Global has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $26.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.58.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th.

CARR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Carrier Global from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

In related news, CEO David L. Gitlin bought 57,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,196.60. Also, Director John J. Greisch bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $621,950.00.

Carrier Global Company Profile

There is no company description available for Carrier Global Corp.

Read More: What is range trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.