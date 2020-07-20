First Command Bank Has $508,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

First Command Bank decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. 71.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $98.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $141.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.56 and a 200-day moving average of $108.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.04.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.