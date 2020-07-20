Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 645 Shares of Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) by 55.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Appian were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Appian by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 721,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,041,000 after acquiring an additional 26,346 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Appian by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 534,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,409,000 after acquiring an additional 232,713 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Appian by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 498,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,068,000 after buying an additional 56,662 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Appian by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 189,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,612,000 after buying an additional 17,210 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Appian by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 176,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,734,000 after buying an additional 89,985 shares during the period. 38.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APPN opened at $46.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.54. Appian Corp has a 52 week low of $29.07 and a 52 week high of $64.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -69.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $78.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.32 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 15.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.77%. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Appian Corp will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on APPN shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Appian in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Appian from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Appian from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.75.

In other news, Director Michael G. Devine sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $217,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,158.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.50 per share, for a total transaction of $14,125,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,517 shares of company stock worth $2,841,252 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

