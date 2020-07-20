Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 487.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 565.1% during the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 75,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:KOMP opened at $39.55 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.44. SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF has a twelve month low of $23.66 and a twelve month high of $39.88.

