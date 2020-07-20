Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP)

Posted by on Jul 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 487.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 565.1% during the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 75,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:KOMP opened at $39.55 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.44. SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF has a twelve month low of $23.66 and a twelve month high of $39.88.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 645 Shares of Appian Corp
Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 645 Shares of Appian Corp
Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF
Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF
Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $32,000 Stock Holdings in Kohl’s Co.
Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $32,000 Stock Holdings in Kohl’s Co.
Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Waste Management, Inc.
Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Waste Management, Inc.
Palo Alto Networks Inc Shares Acquired by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC
Palo Alto Networks Inc Shares Acquired by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC
Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF
Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report