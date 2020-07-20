Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $32,000 Stock Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,107 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the first quarter worth $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 192.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth $44,260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KSS. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.53.

NYSE KSS opened at $22.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.74. Kohl’s Co. has a 12-month low of $10.89 and a 12-month high of $59.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.53.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 3.34%. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was down 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post -3.63 EPS for the current year.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

