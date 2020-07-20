Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 72.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 913 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Waste Management by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 305,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,804,000 after acquiring an additional 58,396 shares during the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Waste Management by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 79,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in Waste Management by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Waste Management by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 90,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Argus cut their price objective on Waste Management from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.79.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 315 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total transaction of $33,664.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,269 shares in the company, valued at $5,799,728.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WM opened at $108.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.34 and a twelve month high of $126.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.48 and its 200 day moving average is $107.88.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Read More: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.