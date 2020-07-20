Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Shares Acquired by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 1,500.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 19,393 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,914 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,730,000 after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $1,445,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1,153.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 163 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 950 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $236,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,696. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.09, for a total value of $2,845,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 974,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,990,859.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,950 shares of company stock valued at $8,165,670 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. DA Davidson raised Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th. OTR Global downgraded Palo Alto Networks to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $236.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.77.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $239.81 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a one year low of $125.47 and a one year high of $255.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $232.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.08.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The network technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $1.54. The business had revenue of $869.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.52 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.