Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,587 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter.

SPSM opened at $27.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.92. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $18.35 and a 12-month high of $33.48.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.