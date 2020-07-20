Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Posted by on Jul 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,587 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter.

SPSM opened at $27.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.92. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $18.35 and a 12-month high of $33.48.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 645 Shares of Appian Corp
Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 645 Shares of Appian Corp
Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF
Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF
Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $32,000 Stock Holdings in Kohl’s Co.
Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $32,000 Stock Holdings in Kohl’s Co.
Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Waste Management, Inc.
Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Waste Management, Inc.
Palo Alto Networks Inc Shares Acquired by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC
Palo Alto Networks Inc Shares Acquired by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC
Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF
Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report