Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 339.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,701 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 76.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in General Motors by 246.3% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in General Motors by 238.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,488 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Shares of GM stock opened at $26.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.61. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $41.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.37 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett acquired 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $241,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,380. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on General Motors from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on General Motors from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Nomura Instinet lowered their price target on General Motors from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.89.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.