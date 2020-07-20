Montage Resources Corp (NYSE:MR) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Montage Resources Corp (NYSE:MR) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,576 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Montage Resources were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MR. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Montage Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Montage Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Montage Resources in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Montage Resources by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,243 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Napier Park Global Capital US LP acquired a new position in Montage Resources during the first quarter worth $79,000. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MR opened at $3.70 on Monday. Montage Resources Corp has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $8.30. The stock has a market cap of $132.51 million, a PE ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.51.

Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. Montage Resources had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $133.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.11 million. As a group, analysts predict that Montage Resources Corp will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital raised shares of Montage Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Montage Resources in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Montage Resources from $2.60 to $2.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Montage Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2.75 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Montage Resources in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.21.

Montage Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. As of December 31, 2018, it had an acreage position comprising approximately 241,000 net acres in Ohio and Pennsylvania; and had estimated proved reserves of 1,864.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent.

