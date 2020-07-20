Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 217 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 10,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.16, for a total transaction of $1,276,488.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,010.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SRE. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.94.

Sempra Energy stock opened at $124.82 on Monday. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $161.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.88 and its 200 day moving average is $132.22.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.82. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 22.32%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 61.65%.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

