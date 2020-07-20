Heritage Wealth Advisors Buys 29,625 Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 4,232.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,325 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,625 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BK. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth $25,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 123.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1,205.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $351,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,209,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BK. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.97.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $36.12 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $51.60. The company has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 22.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

