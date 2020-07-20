GFG Capital LLC Sells 107 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

GFG Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.7% of GFG Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 15,615.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 98,065 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 97,441 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.9% in the second quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,583 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $26,439,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the second quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 6,052 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,696,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 25.1% during the second quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 57 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, June 5th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,700.00 target price (up from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “positive” rating and issued a $3,000.00 target price (up previously from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,808.74.

In related news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,961.97 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,344.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,731.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,233.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1,477.36 billion, a PE ratio of 141.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

