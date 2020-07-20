Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Affinity Capital Advisors LLC

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 490 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 0.9% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,302,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 23.3% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 87.0% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $133,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 957,813 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,769,885,000 after purchasing an additional 65,232 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,961.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,731.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,233.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,477.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.05 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,200.00 price objective for the company. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, June 5th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,808.74.

In related news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

