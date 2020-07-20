Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 77.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 262,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,451,000 after buying an additional 114,528 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter worth $591,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 512.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 18,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $42,307.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 3,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $221,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MSM opened at $66.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.63. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a 52-week low of $44.93 and a 52-week high of $79.87.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.24. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $834.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.02 million. On average, analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 13th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

Several research firms recently commented on MSM. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.13.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

