Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target Raised to $192.00 at Morgan Stanley

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $177.00 to $192.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GS. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $261.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $241.55.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

GS opened at $211.41 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $130.85 and a fifty-two week high of $250.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $203.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.48.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group will post 16.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.