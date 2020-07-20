Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Petropavlovsk (POG)

Petropavlovsk (LON: POG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/15/2020 – Petropavlovsk had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

7/10/2020 – Petropavlovsk had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 22 ($0.27) to GBX 39 ($0.48). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/6/2020 – Petropavlovsk had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

6/30/2020 – Petropavlovsk had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

6/24/2020 – Petropavlovsk had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

6/18/2020 – Petropavlovsk had its price target raised by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 23 ($0.28) to GBX 31 ($0.38). They now have an “add” rating on the stock.

5/27/2020 – Petropavlovsk had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Shares of POG opened at GBX 28.30 ($0.35) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $937.53 million and a P/E ratio of 35.38. Petropavlovsk PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 9.09 ($0.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 34.55 ($0.43). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 27.28 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 21.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.97.

Petropavlovsk PLC operates as a gold exploration, development, and mining company in the Russian Far East. The company's principal mining assets include Pioneer, Albyn, Pokrovskiy, and Malomir located in the Amur region. It also produces silver deposits. In addition, the company provides management, finance, construction, project and engineering, research, repair and maintenance, transportation services; produces explosive materials; and operates educational institutes.

