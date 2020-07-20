Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 7,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 30.0% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CSX by 2.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 169,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank increased its stake in CSX by 100.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 5,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Shares of CSX stock opened at $72.16 on Monday. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $46.81 and a 1 year high of $80.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $55.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.54.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 27.27%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. CSX’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

In other news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 20,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $1,455,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,240,163.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $47,817,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,503.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CSX from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of CSX from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of CSX from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.91.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.