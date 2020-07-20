Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter worth approximately $630,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 40.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 134,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,817,000 after buying an additional 38,607 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at $294,000. Institutional investors own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.00.

NVO opened at $67.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $47.57 and a 12-month high of $68.71.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.91% and a return on equity of 73.87%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Read More: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.