Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 223 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 209.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,108,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,109,000 after buying an additional 1,426,703 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,468,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,990,000 after purchasing an additional 703,710 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 2,208.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 683,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,353,000 after purchasing an additional 654,234 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,059,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,334,000 after purchasing an additional 499,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,802,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,870,000 after purchasing an additional 354,348 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF stock opened at $63.27 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.58. iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.02 and a fifty-two week high of $69.71.

