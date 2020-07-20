Magnolia Group LLC Invests $26.66 Million in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Magnolia Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 239,037 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $26,655,000. Walt Disney makes up 4.0% of Magnolia Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $2,572,048,000. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $495,802,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 5,464.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,504,570 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $435,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,621 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 16.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,653,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,992 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 112.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,550,814 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $548,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $118.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $214.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.23. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.35.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Story: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.