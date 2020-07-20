Csenge Advisory Group Boosts Holdings in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Capital Southwest were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSWC. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Capital Southwest by 106.5% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in Capital Southwest by 7.3% in the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 882,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,891,000 after purchasing an additional 60,157 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Capital Southwest by 73.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 124,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 52,700 shares during the period. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest in the first quarter valued at $857,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CSWC shares. ValuEngine downgraded Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital Southwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Capital Southwest from $22.50 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Capital Southwest currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

CSWC stock opened at $13.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $246.75 million, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.86. Capital Southwest Co. has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $22.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.53.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Capital Southwest had a positive return on equity of 9.10% and a negative net margin of 36.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 million. Research analysts predict that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.96%. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is 104.46%.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

