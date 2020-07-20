Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in X-trackers MSCI EAFE ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EASG)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in X-trackers MSCI EAFE ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EASG) by 4,214.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in X-trackers MSCI EAFE ESG Leaders Equity ETF were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

EASG stock opened at $25.22 on Monday. X-trackers MSCI EAFE ESG Leaders Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $18.19 and a 12-month high of $27.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.98.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EASG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for X-trackers MSCI EAFE ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EASG).

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers MSCI EAFE ESG Leaders Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers MSCI EAFE ESG Leaders Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.