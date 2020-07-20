Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Bought by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nikulski Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 160.9% during the second quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 35,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 22,066 shares during the period. Keeler Thomas Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $327,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $13,948,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.5% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VOE opened at $99.79 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $67.66 and a 52-week high of $122.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.14.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.