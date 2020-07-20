Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $145,000 Investment in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVDV. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,352,000. Cpwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,386,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 79.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 30,484 shares during the last quarter.

AVDV stock opened at $45.78 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.38. Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $31.37 and a 1 year high of $57.90.

