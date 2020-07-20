Csenge Advisory Group Acquires Shares of 13,376 Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,376 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,039,835 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $548,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,342 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 51,098,081 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $246,804,000 after buying an additional 19,549,840 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,219,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $141,612,000 after buying an additional 1,012,931 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $197,547,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,787,170 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $95,573,000 after buying an additional 1,000,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on F. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $4.30 to $6.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.58.

NYSE:F opened at $6.81 on Monday. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $10.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.59. The company has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $34.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.73 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ford Motor news, COO James D. Farley, Jr. purchased 194,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,093.50. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 828,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,252,369.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

