Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 92.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hain Celestial Group were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HAIN. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Hain Celestial Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,909,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,389,000 after buying an additional 28,740 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,869,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,481,000 after acquiring an additional 259,760 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,256,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,607,000 after acquiring an additional 23,789 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 67.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,112,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,888,000 after acquiring an additional 446,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,004,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,091,000 after purchasing an additional 45,569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Shares of HAIN stock opened at $31.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -33.99 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Hain Celestial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $17.94 and a 52-week high of $32.90.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $553.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Hain Celestial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hain Celestial Group Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $11,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,140.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Engaged Capital Co-Invest Vi-D sold 105,426 shares of Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $3,160,671.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,396.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 680,426 shares of company stock worth $20,168,921 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HAIN shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Hain Celestial Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.36.

Hain Celestial Group Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.