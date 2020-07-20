Csenge Advisory Group Purchases New Position in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $106.42 on Monday. FMC Corp has a 1-year low of $56.77 and a 1-year high of $108.77. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. FMC had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that FMC Corp will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. FMC’s payout ratio is 28.90%.

FMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FMC from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on FMC from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cfra lifted their price objective on FMC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on FMC from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FMC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.44.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

