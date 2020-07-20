Csenge Advisory Group Invests $202,000 in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 9,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $505,377.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,256,242.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Grace Puma Whiteford sold 6,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total transaction of $529,792.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,962 shares in the company, valued at $767,416.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,919 shares of company stock valued at $9,523,322 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WSM shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $37.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Telsey Advisory Group raised Williams-Sonoma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.89.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $83.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $88.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.83 and a 200-day moving average of $67.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.72.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.70. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

