Csenge Advisory Group Takes Position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG)

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,428,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,477,000 after purchasing an additional 19,974 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,124,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,188,000 after acquiring an additional 134,990 shares during the period. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,865,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,386,000 after buying an additional 309,952 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,404,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,406,000 after buying an additional 47,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,760,000.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income stock opened at $15.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.32 and its 200 day moving average is $15.46. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income has a twelve month low of $11.55 and a twelve month high of $17.15.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

