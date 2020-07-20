Csenge Advisory Group Takes $227,000 Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,492 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 637,756 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $56,269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $518,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $874,000. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $92.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $96.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.25. The firm has a market cap of $103.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 91.55%.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.09.

In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $20,523,809.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $130,807.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 231,815 shares of company stock valued at $21,622,429. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

